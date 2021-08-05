WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM :: Neuer Track vom kommenden Album

Zwei Jahrzehnte nach ihrer Reise als rituelle Black-Metal-Beschwörer veröffentlichen WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM “Primordial Arcana”, ihre ersten Veröffentlichung über Century Media Records, die am 20. August erscheint. “Primal Chasm (Gift of Fire)” ist der nächste Track daraus. https://www.facebook.com/wolvesinthethroneroom

The band comments: “’Primal Chasm (Gift of Fire)’ is an explosion of cosmic grandeur, a symphonic rendering of the hermetic maxim As above, so below. The lyrics are a dreamtime retelling of creation. The act of the universe creating itself comes from the same impulse—it all springs from the same source, the same union of fire and ice. It’s the interplay between polarized opposites, and it’s from their contradiction and chaos that life happens and music and the planets are created.”