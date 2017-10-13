WOLFHORDE :: Tribute EP für Finntroll, Moonsorrow und Amorphis

Die Folk MEtal Band WOLFHORDE wird am 1. Dezember via Inverse Records eine EP mit Coversongs mit Huldigung an die finnischen Bands Finntroll, Moonsorrow und Amorphis veröffentlichen.

Dazu Gitarrist Werihukka:

“I think we should remember to sometimes forget about categorization of music and just enjoy the different range of varieties. With the release of this tribute EP titled The Great Old Ones, Wolfhorde wants to show the range of different elements within the genre. Just sit back and enjoy good music.”

Wolfhorde – The Great Old Ones tTacklist:

1. Jaktens Tid (Finntroll cover)

2. Kylän Päässä (Moonsorrow cover)

3. Sign From The North Side (Amorphis cover)