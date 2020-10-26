WOLFHEART :: Neues Video zu “Horizon On Fire”

Anfang April haben die finnischen Melodic Death Metaller WOLFHEART ihr aktuelles Album “olves Of Karelia” via Napalm Records veröffentlicht. Mit “Horizon On Fire” gibt es nun ein neues Lyric-Video zu sehen und zu hören. facebook.com/WolfheartRealm/

WOLFHEART frontman Tuomas Saukkonen says about the track and video:

“Of the entire album, ‘Horizon on Fire’ is the song that best underlines how outnumbered the Finnish army was with only 32 tanks against over 2500 Russian tanks, 114 aircrafts against Russian 3800 aircrafts and manpower almost three times the enemy during one of the coldest winters of those times. I was born in the Karelian region and my father’s family farm is only 7km from the border that was drawn after the war, so I also have a very strong personal connection to those historical events. So, lines like below were written purely to honor the sacrifice of the generation that fought the war.