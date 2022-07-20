WOLFHEART :: Neue Single mit Jesse Leach kündigt neues Album an

Die finnischen Melodic-Death-Metaller WOLFHEART um Mastermind Tuomas Saukkonen haben die bevorstehende Veröffentlichung ihres nächsten Albums “King of the North” angekündigt, das am 16. September 2022 über Napalm Records erscheint. Für die erste neue Single von King of the North, Ancestor”, und das dazugehörige Video haben sich WOLFHEART mit Jesse Leach von Killswitch Engage zusammengetan.

Tuomas Saukkonen:

“Finnish mythology is full of nordic gods, tales and beliefs, but there is only one king of the forest. And because of that, a song about this feared and honored beast is an ideal first single. Musically diverse from blast beats to majestic chorus with legendary Jesse Leach, bringing the song onto a whole new level and lyrically diving deep into the album’s theme.”