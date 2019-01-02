Willkommen zum Jahresrückblick 2018.

Es war 2018 etwas stiller von meiner Seite aus, was nicht heißen soll, dass das Amboss-Mag nicht immer noch der heißeste Scheiß unter der Sonne ist.

Um den Redux auch zum Jahresende beizubehalten, bekommt ihr, was ihr verdient: Eine Auswahl der besten Songs aus meinen Empfehlungen. Kurz, knackig, voll auf die Zwölf bzw. Siebzehn.

Leider habe ich es zeitlich nicht schaffen können, jedes Album zu besprechen, das es verdient hätte, wofür ich mal pauschal bei den Bands und Labels und Promotern entschuldigen möchte; aber es kommen auch wieder andere Zeiten.

Schluss mit dem Gesülze! Enjoy. Chris

In 2018 it was a little bit more quiet from my side, but to keep it consistant, I’ll give you less words and more music. So here is what you get: a playlist with great songs by great bands that really nailed it in 2018.

I have to admit that I couldn’t review every album that would be worth it and deserved it and I apologize to the bands, labels and promoters for that but the-times-they-are-a-changin’ for sure.

Nuff said. Enjoy. Chris

Die Playlist enthält starke Songs von starken Alben der Bands:

This playlist includes great songs from great albums by these bands:

Abysmal Grief, Yhdarl, Black Space Riders, Dautha, Antlers, Skan, Blackslash, Necros Christos, Deamon’s Child, Iron Void, 777, Slaegt, Avast, Chapel of Disease und Dawn of Winter.

Other bands and records you should definately give a spin: Svartidaudi, Fluisteraars, The Wizards, SOL, Vanishing Kids and many more!