WEDNESDAY 13 :: Erster Vorgeschmack aus dem 9. Album

Am 7. Oktober 2022 legt die Horrorpunk-Ikone WEDNESDAY 13 mit “Horrifier” ein brandneues Werk vor. Das 9. Album der Band wird über Napalm Records veröffentlicht. Nun gibt es mit der ersten Single des Albums, “You’re so Hideous”, einen ersten Vorgeschmack auf “Horrifier”.

WEDNESDAY 13 says about “You’re so Hideous”:

“’You’re so Hideous’ is such a catchy track and it’s one of the very first ones I wrote for the album. Lyrically, it’s a modern day Medusa story… Beware the stare into her eyes. The music video was of course inspired by the Exorcist film and was a lot of fun recreating that.”