VREID :: Neuer Track featuring Valfar’s Originalaufnahmen

Die norwegische Black’n’Roll Band VREID veröffentlicht jetzt einen ganz besonderen Track von ihrem kommenden Album “Wild North West” (VÖ 30. April via Season Of Mist). Der Song “Into the Mountains” ist eine Hommage an den Geist und das Erbe von “Sognametal”. Die Ideen für diesen Track wurden im Jahr 2002 von Jarle ‘Hváll’ Kvåle und Terje ‘Valfar’ Bakken (WINDIR) geschrieben. Inspiriert von diesen Ideen schrieb Hváll den Song und fügte die originalen Demo-Keyboard-Spuren von 2002 hinzu, die damals von Valfar aufgenommen wurden. www.facebook.com/vreidofficial/

VREID songwriter and bass player Jarle Hváll Kvåle comments: “Into the Mountains is the essence of Sognametal, a hymn to Sogndal and a celebration of our ancestors and legacy. Late winter 2020 preparing for the new album, I went through my old recording hard discs and I found some old ideas for riffs that I had made in 2002. It was from a session between the ‘1184’ and ‘Likferd’ albums from WINDIR. I also found some unused keyboard parts recorded by Valfar from the same period. I could not remember these and became euphoric by rediscovering this. So, I blocked out the outside world, locked myself in the studio, and it instantly sent me 20 years back in time. I felt spellbound while working on this song. For a few days it felt like me and Valfar were working together in the studio again, and what a weird and fantastic session it was. The dynamic of working together with Valfar is something that I will always miss, and these strange days it felt like journeying into a lost time. The result of this session is “Into the Mountains”, a song that feels so pure, fresh and vital for us, yet with a great homage to our olden times. Life is a strange and curvy road.”