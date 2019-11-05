VOLBEAT :: Neues Video zu “Die To Live” (feat. Neil Fallon)



VOLBEAT haben das Video für ihre aktuelle Single “Die To Live” aus ihrem aktuellen Album “Rewind, Rebound, Replay” veröffentlicht. Gedreht wurde der Clip in Michigan unter der Regie von Adam Rothlein. Unterstützt werden Volbeat sowohl im Song als auch im Musikvideo von Neill Fallon, dem Lead Singer von Clutch sowie von Raynier Jacob Jacildo und Doug Corcoran aus der Band von JD McPherson.

Neil Fallon berichtet über die Zusammenarbeit: “A couple of months ago I flew up to Boston to meet up with Volbeat to film the video for their new single, Die to Live. It was a breeze to make, maybe four hours. It’s a catchy straight-ahead rocker of a song and I am flattered to have been asked to participate.”

Und auch Michael Poulsen, der Frontmann von Volbeat schwärmt von der Kollaboration: “We were thrilled to be able to get Neil, Raynier and Doug together with us in the same room to shoot this video, and we’re really proud of how it came out. We hope you have as much fun watching it as we did making it!”