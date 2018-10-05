VOLA :: Neues Video “Alien Shivers”

Mit seinem innovativen Mix aus Electronica, Industrial, Metal und Progressive Rock hat “Inmazes” nach allgemeinem Dafürhalten eine kräftige Prise frischen Wind in die teils festfahrene Szene geblasen. So beschrieb das britsche Prog-Magazin VOLAs Klangbild beeindruckt als “widescreen heavy stadium Prog”, im Metal Hammer las man von “weighty riffs, gloomy, ambient soundscapes and guttural grooves”.

Das zweite VOLA-Album “Applause Of A Distant Crowd” erscheint am 12. Oktober 2018 auf CD, digital, sowie als LP in schwerem 180-Gramm-Vinyl mit beigelegtem Download-Code bei Mascot Records.