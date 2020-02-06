VERMILIA :: Neues, abstraktes Video der finnischen Pagan-Metal-Künstlerin

Die finnische Pagan-Metal-Künstlerin VERMILIA hat ihr neues, sehr abstraktes Musikvideo “Mustan Taivaan Morsian” veröffentlicht, das letzte Stück aus ihrem Debütalbum “Kätkyt”. https://www.facebook.com/vermiliaofficial/ / https://vermiliaofficial.bandcamp.com/

“I’m almost done with my next release!! Everything is recorded and it’s in the end of the mixing/mastering process. I really can’t wait to share these tracks with you Before that I want to share my last music video for the Kätkyt album because I think this song deserves it. So here it is.. An abstract video for Mustan Taivaan Morsian. This video was supposed to come out long time ago, but for several reasons it took very long time. Enjoy!”