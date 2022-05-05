VENUS PRINCIPLE :: Neue Single vom Debütalbum der Dark Psychedelic-Rocker

Die düsteren Psychedelic-Rocker VENUS PRINCIPLE präsentieren den neuen Track “Drag Nets” als letzte Singleauskopplung aus dem am 27. Mai bei Prophecy Prodctions erscheinenden Debüt-Album “Stand in Your Light”. Alle Details zum ersten Album der britisch-schwedischen Band sind unten zu finden.

“Stand in Your Light” is available as a 36-page hardcover 2CD artbook incl. bonus tracks, on limited gatefold 2-LP crystal clear vinyl, on gatefold 2-LP black vinyl, and as Digisleeve CD

Pre-sale link: http://lnk.spkr.media/venus-principle-stand-in-your-light