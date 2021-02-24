VALDAUDR :: “Drapsdalen” im Fullstream

Die norwegischen Black Metaller VALDAUDR haben ihr Debütalbum in voller Länge beim YouTube Kanal Black Metal Promotion veröffentlicht. Das Album erscheint offiziell am 26.2. bei Soulseller Records, eine Vinyl ist ab dem 7. Mai erhältlich. https://www.facebook.com/valdaudr

Info: VALDAUDR roots on the project Cobolt 60, which was initiated by guitarist Død (Blood Red Throne, ex-Satyricon), and offers a time travel to the glorious nineties Black Metal era. Think of Darkthrone meets early Ulver meets Primordial!