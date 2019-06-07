VAGRANT :: Neuer Track “Spirit of Valor”

Die deutschen Viking Metaller VAGRANT haben ihren neuen Track “Spirit of Valor” aus ihrem kommenden Debütalbum veröffentlicht. “The Rise Of Norn” erscheint am 21. Juni bei Black Lion Records.

Vagrant:

“Our single “Spirit of Valor” is the most intense song on this album. It describes the final battle of the young warrior, which will lead to his death. The Song has everything in it Vagrant is about, dark atmosphere, fast blast beats, catchy melodies and massive orchestra. Definitely the most epic song on this album.”