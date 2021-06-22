UNREQVITED :: 2. Single aus dem kommenden Album

UNREQVITED, das kanadische Blackgaze-Projekt von Multi-Instrumentalist 鬼 (“Ghost”), haben die zweite Single “Funeral Pyre” aus ihrem kommenden Album “Beautiful Ghosts” enthüllt, das am 13. August 2021 erscheinen soll. www.facebook.com/unreqvited

UNREQVITED comment: “As a whole, ‘Beautiful Ghosts’ contains mostly lighter, prettier sounding tracks, yet ‘Funeral Pyre’ has a somber twist to it that the other tracks don’t have”, tells 鬼. “This song oscillates between juxtaposed depressive and uplifting passages. I took this dichotomic approach to the composition, to mimic the peaks and valleys of feeling love and attachment towards another human being.”