TURIA :: Holländische Black Metaller mit neuem Album im Fullstream

Die holländischen Black Metaller TURIA streamen ihr volles Album “Degen van Licht” auf dem YouTube Kanal ihres Labels Eisenwald veröffentlicht. VÖ ist am 14. Februar als CD, Digital und Vinyl . www.montturia.bandcamp.com

Turia’s upcoming Degen van Licht is an ode to the ageless lure of the unyielding mountains, and an exploration of the sweltering warmth which encompasses these heights every summer. Crackling green pastures full of life morph into scorching fields of withered grass and decaying alpine herbs. Shrieks of lammergeiers prowling for the bones of decomposing creatures reverberate throughout the high summits. The purgatory potential of the massif is revealed when death prevails.

Witnessing these changes and enduring the delirious heat formed the basis for Degen van Licht. The maniacal drumming, tormented screams, and spectral guitars coalesce into a sound that will be familiar for longtime followers of Turia while further developing their signature psychedelic aural structures.