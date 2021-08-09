TRNA :: Video zum Titeltrack vom kommenden Album

Das russische Blackgaze-Trio TRNA hat ein Video zum Titeltrack ihres kommenden Albums veröffentlicht. Das Werk “Istok” erscheint am 3. September über Candlelight Records. https://www.facebook.com/trnaband/

Info: The black and white music video for ‘Istok’ follows the narrative of two protagonists, a white cloaked figure and a black cloaked figure, as they encounter each other’s presence in a cornfield. The video visually tells the story of the album – to meditate on the importance of nature, finding inner peace, and gaining a viewpoint on life and the world.

On the inspiration for the debut music video, the band state: “It was written, directed, shot, and cut by our friend Gleb Kolotov in September 2020. It was the first time we did something like this. We hired actors, costumes, rented lenses and lights, and we think it all paid off in the end. The hard thing was to write the screenplay based on our vague descriptions about the track’s meaning and what the album is about. In the end what we have is a beautiful music video with a plot and we’re really thankful to all of Gleb and his crew for helping us so much.”