TRIDENT :: Neue Single “Summoning”

Mit Release ihres neuen Album “North” via Non Serviam Records veröffentlichen die schwedischen Blackened Death Metallers TRIDENT ihren neuen Track “Summoning”. facebook.com/Trident666official

The band states: “We are finally here and this is the creation from years of hardships through existence, experiences formed to art and expressed as music, combined as a therapeutic channel of communication. As entities, we have been put aside to bury the raging feelings from within and never to express them. But the chalice can only hold so much.