TREES OF ETERNITY :: Neues Lyric-Video zu “A Million Tears”

Am 11. November veröffentlichen TREES OF ETERNITY ihr Debütalbum “Hour Of The Nightingale” bei Svart Records. Drei Jahre Arbeit am Debütalbum der Band wurden diesen Frühling auf tragische Weise unterbrochen als Sängerin Aleah Stanbridg in der finalen Postproduktionsphase des Albums verstarb.

“This is a celebration of the music, lyrics and life of Aleah, who so tragically and suddenly crossed the bridge of stars and left this world so young and so early. There really are no words to describe the ultimate weight of the darkness, or the rays of the brightest of light that this album holds within its songs and lyrics. In so many ways this album turned out to be the most important album I’ve done in my life, and we both loved it from the first note to the last as we wrote it.

We were very proud to record “Hour of the Nightingale” together with our friends, band mates and amazing musicians, Kai Hahto, Mattias and Fredrik Norrman who all played their hearts out on this album. And working with another good friend Jens Bogren producing, recording, mixing and mastering the album we’re ready to take this music to the world and play it to you all. Sadly, that never happened… But this is the point where we can finally start this long journey and celebrate our Queen Aleah Starbridge whose words and music will live forever on.” Juha Raivio