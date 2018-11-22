TIAMAT :: “Clouds Re-release”



Das portugiesische Label Alma Mater Records, welches von MOONSPELL’s Fernando Ribeiro wird, veröffentlicht im Rahmen ihrer ‘UNDERGROUND MAJESTY’-Serie das 1992 erschienene Album “Clouds” von TIAMAT.

“With highlights like The Sleeping Beauty, In a Dream, Scapegoat or Smell of Incense, ALMA MATER now releases this very special limited edition, fully re-mastered on Vinyl, with the original artwork and liner notes. To add to the equation, there will be 3 different LP colored editions to celebrate this great reissue: Gold, Purple and White!”