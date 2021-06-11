THYRFING :: Dritter Vorabtrack vom neuen Album mit Video

“Järnhand” (übersetzt ‘Eiserne Hand’) ist die dritte Singleauskopplung aus dem neuen Album der Viking/Pagan-Metaller THYRFING – ihrem ersten seit acht Jahren, das am 27. August bei Despotz Records erscheint. www.facebook.com/thyrfingofficial

Info:: Der Song ist gleichermaßen souverän und melodisch und besticht durch seine dynamische Kraft, die nach Belieben zwischen Blastbeat und Groove wechselt, mit wirbelnden Folkelementen, die Thyrfing meisterhaft beherrschen. Die Single wird von einem epischen Musikvideo begleitet, bei dem Patric Ullaeus von rEvolver (Dimmu Borgir, Arch Enemy, Europe) Regie führte.

“Another single track, and I think it holds many of the typical Thyrfing elements from later years. Having both grit and guts, but also melody and mood. Could probably have fitted in quite well on the ”Farsotstider” album back in 2005. The lyrics is about perfection of power and the urge to cling to it at any cost.”