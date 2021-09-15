THULCANDRA :: Neuer Track kündigt neues Album an

Die Black/Death Metaller THULCANDRA sind nach sechs Jahren der Stille zurüvk mit ihrem neuen Studioalbum “A Dying Wish”, am 29. Oktober 2021 über Napalm Records veröffentlicht wird. Mit “Funeral Pyre” haben sie nun den ersten Track daraus online gestellt. https://www.facebook.com/ThulcandraMetal

Steffen Kummerer on the first single:

“With “Funeral Pyre” we present you the opening track of A Dying Wish and show you a first glimpse of new music in years. With a foul, unpolished and rotten attitude “Funeral Pyre” takes you on a ride between bitter sweet melodies, fast forward pushing up-tempo blast beats and a sheer steamrolled performance.”