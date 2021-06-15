THIS ETERNAL DECAY :: Neue Single “Leaves”

Die italienische Industrial-Dark-Wave Formation THIS ETERNAL DECAY ´hat ihre neue Single “Leave” mit insgesamt vier Tracks veröffentlicht. Das dritte Album will die Band Anfang 2022 bei Trisol Music Group veröffentlichen. https://www.facebook.com/thiseternaldecay

This Eternal Decay is the iNdustrial-Dark-Wave project formed by Riccardo Sabetti (Spiral69), Pasquale Vico (Date at Midnight) and Andrea Freda (Spiritual Front). With this project, the trio unleashes its drives for the romantic darkwave, which they melt with industrial rhythms and echoes of melodic syntpop.

The band about the single “Leave”: “”Leave” to us is the link between what we were until a year ago and our new sound that reflects the times we are living. A darker, more minimal and deeper sound. A sort of sound preview of what will be our next album scheduled for the end of the year.”

Limited edition (JUST 100 COPIES, numbered and hand signed)

4 Tracks Includes:

– Leave

– Leave (Adriatic Groove Kurs Remix)

– Leave (Quiet Version feat. Luigi Rubino from Ashram & Fabrizia Pandimiglio)

– Leave (Lestat Remix)

7″ + Shipping