THENIGHTTIMEPROJECT :: Neuer Track

Zwei Jahre nach der Veröffentlichung ihres zweiten Albums “Pale Season” präsentiert und veröffentlicht die schwedische Prog-Rock-Band THENIGHTTIMEPROJECT den neuen Track ‘Merkurius’. https://www.facebook.com/Thenighttimeproject/

Fredrik Norrmann (ex-KATATONIA) comments on the background of this new composition: “My first thought, since we have a pandemic going on, was to release a song instead of playing live. A lot of bands have made live-streams, but we did not have the feeling it was something for us. So, we decided to release a stand-alone single. But this way of working is also something, I have been thinking for a while. Instead of releasing an album every third year, release singles a few times every year. It would be interesting to try and see how people would react.”