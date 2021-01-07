THE RUINS OF BEVERAST :: Neuer Song vom kommenden Album

Am 5. Februar veröffentlichen THE RUINS OF BEVERAST bei Ván Records ihr neues, das sechste Album “The Thule Grimoires”. Daraus haben sie nun vorab den Track “Anchoress In Furs” veröffetnlicht. facebook.com/The-Ruins-Of-Beverast-116265971848680

“The Thule Grimoires” are THE RUINS OF BEVERAST’s 6th spawn in full-length and continue the sonorous wandering across anecumenical spheres that form up and embattle for the ever raging war against poisonous and verminous trespassers of human origin. The seven works evolve around discarnate, spiritful protagonists that join the brave and inexorable powers of nature against their foe. These sceneries are rooted within the familiar TROBesque experience, grim and low-bottomed monolithic tone, enriched with morbid melodic facets and surreal soundscapes.