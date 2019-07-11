THE NEPTUNE POWER FEDERATION :: Re-releases im September

Die australischen Occult Hard Rockers THE NEPTUNE POWER FEDERATION veröffentlichen am 20. September zwei Alben neu bei Cruz Del Sur.

THE NEPTUNE POWER FEDERATION

NEATH A SHIN EI SUN (2017)

https://theneptunepowerfederation.bandcamp.com/album/neath-a-shin-ei-sun

An epic mashup of classic rock influences and occult madness.

Australian occult hard rockers breakthrough album blends classic hard rock, psychedelic jams and soaring harmonies to create a truly unique sonic trip.

Gatefold LP with insert & Download Code

THE NEPTUNE POWER FEDERATION

LUCIFERS UNIVERSE (2015)

https://theneptunepowerfederation.bandcamp.com/album/lucifers-universe

Wild time travelling space metal concept album from Australian rockers.

New vocalist Screaming Loz Sutch completely reinvents this Australian retro metal act as her bewitching presence takes the band into uncharted psychedelic territory.

For the first time on vinyl!

Gatefold LP with insert & Download Code