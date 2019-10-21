THE MISSION :: Neue Tour und Konzert-Special

Wayne Hussey hat die bevorstehende Europatournee mit THE MISSION für das Jahr 2020 angekündigt, während er gerade noch mit seinen derzeitigen Solo-Shows unterwegs ist. Die Tour wird The Mission durch Deutschland, Frankreich, Belgien, Holland, Spanien, Portugal, Italien, Schweiz, Österreich, Slowenien, Kroatien, Ungarn, Tschechien, Polen, Dänemark, Norwegen, Schweden und Finnland führen. Dabei werden THE MISSION überall wo es möglich ist, an zwei Abenden jeweils zwei unterschiedliche Sets spielen.

Der Ticketvorverkauf startet am Montag, den 21. Oktober: https://bnd.lc/themissionuk

https://www.facebook.com/themissionuk / www.themissionuk.com

Wayne kommentiert: “Asking me to write about the anticipation of touring Europe whilst in the throes of a 12 week solo slog around the continent & British Isles is a bit like asking me to explain the taste of egg soufflé after being force-fed boiled eggs every day for 3 months. There is a world of difference between a boiled egg and one that is souffléd. As it is touring solo and touring with The Mission. Hence, we, The Mission, are heading out to tour Europe & Brexit’ed UK in early spring next year. Why? Don’t need a reason, we just fancy it.

Having just toured Europe it strikes me that one thing that unifies people of any & every culture and race is music. It brings people together to celebrate, to commune, to share the experience. This is why I’ve named the tour ‘The United European Party Tour’. Less a political statement (although my personal leaning – and I don’t speak for the rest of the band – veers toward Brexit being a huge backward step) but more a statement about how people can be united regardless of where they are born or where they live or their politics.

Music is about people, emotions, feelings, togetherness; not division, borders, extreme right or left or wanker politicians. So let’s get together, have a sing-song, some fun, and let’s celebrate life and being part of the human family. One thing I wanted to do on this tour to ease the rigours of spending another solid 10-12 weeks on a tour bus is to play two nights everywhere we can. That affords us at least one night in two sleeping in a hotel bed. It also enables us to play completely different sets on each of the 2 nights.”

“Our plan is to play songs one night exclusively from our 1st, 3rd, 5th and so on albums – First Chapter, Children, Grains Of Sand, Neverland, Aura, & The Brightest Light – whilst the other night will be songs exclusively from albums, 2, 4, 6 etc. – God’s Own Medicine, Carved In Sand, Masque, Blue, God Is A Bullet, & Another Fall From Grace. Which set comes on the first night will be decided on the day, so you’ll never know which you’re gonna get first”, erklärt Wayne, “A little devious maybe but to ensure you don’t miss a beat you’ll need to attend both nights..Ah, come on, it’ll be fun..”

Mit den Gründungsmitgliedern Wayne Hussey, Craig Adams und Simon Hinkler, ergänzt durch den Schlagzeuger Mike Kelly in 2011, zu denen eine der fanatischsten Fangemeinden der Welt gehören, wird The Mission mit der Ankündigung ihrer bevorstehenden Shows “The United European Party Tour” auch im Jahr 2020 ihre große Anhängerschaft erneut in ihren Bann ziehen.

The Mission “The United European Party Tour 2020”

u.a.:

29.02.2020 UK Birmingham, O2 Institute

01.03.2020 UK Frome, Cheese and Grain

03.03.2020 FR Paris, Le Petit Bain

04.03.2020 FR Paris, Le Petit Bain

06.03.2020 BE Sint Niklaas, De Casino

07.03.2020 BE Sint Niklaas, De Casino

24.03.2020 CH Zürich, Dynamo

25.03.2020 CH Zürich, Dynamo

26.03.2020 DE München, Technikum

27.03.2020 DE München, Technikum

28.03.2020 AT Wien, Szene Wien

29.03.2020 AT Wien, Szene Wien

10.04.2020 DE Berlin, Columbia Theater

11.04.2020 DE Berlin, Columbia Theater

25.04.2020 DE Bremen, Tivoli

26.04.2020 DE Bremen, Tivoli

28.04.2020 DE Bochum, Zeche

29.04.2020 DE Bochum, Zeche

30.04.2020 NL Amsterdam, Paradiso Noord

01.05.2020 NL Amsterdam, Paradiso Noord