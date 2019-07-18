THE AWAKENING :: Neue Single “About You”



Die Gothic Rock Band THE AWAKENING hat ein neues Video mit dem Titel “About You” von dem aktuellen Album “Chasm” veröffentlicht.

“About You is one of the most personal songs on the album. I wrote the lyrics many years ago, after losing somebody very close to me. I think the pain of loss is something many people can sadly relate to”, erklärt Ashton Nyte, der Mann hinter The Awakening. Seit der Veröffentlichung des Albums hat Nyte mit dem Komponisten Ethan Gold an der Filmmusik für “Relive” gearbeitet, die im Januar beim Sundance Film Festival Premiere feierte. Er hat auch sein Engagement bei Beauty In Chaos fortgesetzt, welches auch erst kürzlich erschienen ist. “The months leading up to and following Chasm have been some of the busiest of my life”, so Nyte, “ounfortunately I have also had to take a lot of time off for health reasons. I guess it does all catch up with you. Thankfully, The Awakening is back and work has just started on the second video for Chasm, which I am excited about. The fans waited so long for Chasm, I feel we do owe them a few music videos at the very least!”