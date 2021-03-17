TAAKE / HELHEIM :: Split im Fullstream

Die Norwegischen Black Metaller TAAKE haben das letzte Jahr dafür genutzt, zwei Split-10″ mit Whoredom Rife und Deathcult zu veröffentlichen. Die dritte und auch letzte 10″ gibt es nun mit ihren Label Kollegen von HELHEIM (VÖ 19.3. Dark Essence Records). Während TAAKE zwei neue Tracks dafür aufgenommen haben, haben HELHEIM zwei Covertracks von Taake und Emperor mit dazu gepackt. Das Ganze könnt ihr euch in voller Länge bei Black Metal Promotion anhören. taake.bandcamp.com/album/henholdsvis / www.facebook.com/taakeofficial / www.facebook.com/helheimnorway / helheim.bandcamp.com

Info: For this split release, Taake has recorded two new tracks: “Brotne Bein og Mannefall” and “Ein Baat I Foss”, with lyrics from the old Norwegian writer Arne Garborg (approximately 1895). This is the true Norwegian black metal that we all crave for. Gritty, dark and cold as father winter of dread himself.

Helheim’s contributions are two cover songs: A cover of Emperor’s “Heksesabbat / Witches Sabbath”, originally released on the tribute album “A Tribute to Emperor – In Honour of Icon E” from 2012 (now remastered) – and a quite different and original version of the Taake song “Orkan” from the album Noregs Vaapen.

1. Taake – Brotne Bein og Mannefall

2. Taake – Ein Baat i Foss

3. Helheim – Orkan (Taake cover)

4. Helheim – Heksesabbat (Emperor cover)