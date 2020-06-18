SYN ZE SASE TRI :: Black Metaller mit Lyric-Video und Albumankündigung

Die Black Metaller SYN ZE SASE TRI aus Siebenbürgen haben ihr erstes offizielles Lyric-Video zum Lied “In Virstele Pamintului (Electric Version)” veröffentlicht, das aus ihrem letzten Album “Zaul Mos” aus 2017 stammt. Im August will die Band wieder ins Studi gehen, um neue Songs aufzunehmen.

facebook.com/synzesasetri.ro / synzesasetriofficial.bandcamp.com

“We can finally tell you all that we have finished writing the music for a new album and we will be hitting the studio in August this year in order to start recording the songs. We think that this new album will be the best album we have ever done. The release date will be the beginning of next year via Aural Music/Code666. We will keep you posted with new info such as the name of the album, playlist and cover art in the following months”, said Corb the founding member of Syn Ze Sase Tri.