SYN ZE SASE TRI :: Rumänische Symphonic-Black-Metal-Band mit neuem Song und Video

Die rumänische Symphonic-Black-Metal-Band SYN ZE SASE TRI hat einen neuen Song namens “Ultimul lup” (Der letzte Wolf) und ein Video dazu veröffentlicht. Dies ist der erste Song der Band seit mehreren Jahren, der auf dem neuen Album der Band enthalten sein wird. Das Album soll noch in diesem Jahr über Aural Music/Code666 veröffentlicht werden. Musik und Text wurden von Alex “Corbu” Mihai geschrieben, das Solo stammt von Toni Dijmanescu, Mix und Master von Mihai “Mtz” Neagoe und die Videoproduktion von “Manderseit Pictures”. https://www.facebook.com/synzesasetri.ro/

“Even if it has been a long time since we released “Zaul Mos”, we are sure that this new album will please your ears and that the wait was worth it. Expect something epic and more aggressive than what you are used to. Details about the album, cover and tracks that will be included on the album, will be released to the public soon. Until then enjoy the song and we can’t wait to hear your thoughts about it!”, stated the band.