SWALLOW THE SUN :: Erster Song mit Video aus Livealbum

Die finnischen Death Doom Metaller SWALLOW THE SUN veröffentlichen via Century Media Records ihren ersten Live-Track und das Video zu “Don’t Fall Asleep (Horror, Pt. II)”. Der Song stammt aus dem kommenden Live-Album der Band mit dem Titel “20 Years of Gloom, Beauty and Despair – Live in Helsinki”, das am 30. Juli 2021 veröffentlicht wird. http://www.swallowthesun.net / https://www.facebook.com/swallowthesun

“We were supposed to play anniversary shows in Europe and North America,” vocalist Mikko Kotama¨ki recalls. “We started our European tour in Finland in February 2020 and played 10 gigs. Everything got canceled two weeks after that. Luckily, we filmed and recorded our gig in Helsinki. Now, everyone can see it. At the time, we didn’t know the footage or recordings would be used for this purpose.”

About the song the band comments, “This is the first single from our upcoming live album. ‘Don’t Fall Asleep’ is an old classic from 2007, which was also released as a single from our “Hope” album back then. We played a special fan voted setlist that night in Helsinki. So expect nothing but hits and classics. Enjoy!“

“20 Years Of Gloom, Beauty And Despair – Live in Helsinkinki” will be available as Ltd. 2CD+DVD Digipak, Gatefold 3LP+DVD and as digital album. All physical formats can be pre-ordered HERE as of now: https://swallowthesun.lnk.to/20YearsOfGloomBeautyAndDespair-LiveInHelsinki