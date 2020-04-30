SVÄRD :: Neue Band mit Mitgliedern von AHAB und IN MOURNING

Das Debüt von SVÄRD mit dem Titel “The Rift” enthält fünf Metal-Tracks kombiniert mit psychedelischen Elementen. “The Rift” ist für eine digitale Veröffentlichung am 3. Juli 2020 bei Argonauta Records geplant, gefolgt von Vinyl-Formaten. Gemischt und gemastert wurde “The Rift” Jonas Kjellgren (Sabaton, Hypocrisy, In Mourning, October Tide, Amorphis,..). Nun hat SVÄRD einen ersten Teaser aus den Studiosessions veröffentlicht.

www.facebook.com/svardsweden

It’s been a longtime, common dream and a lot had been going on since then behind the scenes, when members of AHAB and IN MOURNING got together in 2017 to start a new band project. Tim Nedergård and Björn Pettersson (both in IN MOURNING, SWE) teamed up with their former bandmate Pierre Stam, when drummer Cornelius Althammer of German doomsters AHAB, who has been connected to the Swedish guys in a 10 years friendship, joined this new and heavy music adventure that is SVÄRD. After extensive jam sessions in Sweden, the collective recorded a first EP and have just signed a worldwide deal with Italy’s powerhouse label Argonauta Records!