SVÄRD :: 1. Track der neuen Band mit Mitgliedern von AHAB und IN MOURNING

Das Debüt von SVÄRD mit dem Titel “The Rift” enthält fünf Metal-Tracks kombiniert mit psychedelischen Elementen. “The Rift” ist für eine digitale Veröffentlichung am 3. Juli 2020 bei Argonauta Records geplant, gefolgt von Vinyl-Formaten. Gemischt und gemastert wurde “The Rift” Jonas Kjellgren (Sabaton, Hypocrisy, In Mourning, October Tide, Amorphis,..). Mit “Palaeocene Flames“ kann man den ersten Track als Lyric-Video anhören.

www.facebook.com/svardsweden

Die Band: “With Palaeocene Flames we are ironing the shit out of the maiden, really melting our differences together. It’s four minutes of fast, no holding backish heavy rock music in the name of Svärd.“