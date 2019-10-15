SUPERHORROR :: Erster Song zum neuen Album

Die italienische Horror-Punk-Metal-Band SUPERHORROR hat gerade das fünfte Studioalbum fertiggestellt. Frontmann Edward J. Freak kommentiert: “After the melodic experimentation of ‘Hit Mania Death’ we felt the visceral need to get back to our most violent and furious origins. This album will run over you like a TNT-filled hearse!”. www.facebook.com/superhorrorofficial

Die neue Single “Violent Thought” mit Irene Viboras, einer Mailänder Sängerin und Frontfrau von VIBORAS, gibt es bei YouTube zu sehen.