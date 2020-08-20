SUNKEN :: Atmospheric Black Metal Band mit neuem Track

Am 18. September wird die dänische Atmospheric Black Metal Band SUNKEN ihr zweites Album mit dem Titel “Livslede” über Vendetta Records veröffentlichen. “Ensomhed” ist die erste Single des kommenden Werkes. facebook.com/sunkendenmark / sunkendenmark.bandcamp.com

“‘Ensomhed’, Danish for “Loneliness”, is a song about hopelessness, abandonment and the utter emptiness that loneliness can cause, when we all inevitably experience it. Musically, the song features our first endeavor into spoken word, as well as choir vocals and a return to doomy territory in what has become one of our favorite endings to a song of ours.” SUNKEN comments.