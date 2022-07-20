STRIGOI :: Neue Single der Death Doomster vom nächsten Album

Die Death Doom Band STRIGOI veröffentlicht ihre brandneue Single “Hollow”, die aus dem kommenden Album “Viscera” stammt. Der Track, der in Form eines offiziellen Musikvideos daherkommt, kann jetzt bei YouTube angesehen werden. Das Album wird weltweit am 30. September 2022 über Season of Mist veröffentlicht und kann bereits vorbestellt werden: https://orcd.co/strigoiviscera

STRIGOI comment: We chose HOLLOW as the first video single as it lends itself perfectly to giving the listener a broad overview of VISCERA. It’s dark, brooding yet violent cinematic qualities allude to the delightful misery contained within the new album. A scathing commentary on human weakness, we feel HOLLOW typifies the evolution of STRIGOI, as a band and as a concept. It was also a perfect fit for the amazing videography work of Dehn Sora, who has presented a remarkable visual interpretation of the track.