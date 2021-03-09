NEWS

STORMRULER :: Neuer Track des US Black Metal Duos

St. Louis Black Metal Duo STORMRULER wird am 28. Mai ihr Debütalbum bei Napalm Records veröffentlichen. Vorab gibt es “Reign Of The Winged Duke” auf die Ohren. https://www.facebook.com/StormrulerOFFICIAL

Info:
STORMRULER combines unrelenting black metal atmosphere and vision from varying metal genres with a brutal, modernized twist of inspiration culled from high-fantasy and history. Listen carefully ?? you may just be able to identify themes from some of your favorite stories, games and more.

STORMRULER offers about the track:
“‘Reign Of The Winged Duke’ is a great lead off track because we feel it most strongly represents our overall sound. The imagery of the song lends itself well to video performance too!”

 