STORMRULER :: Neuer Track des US Black Metal Duos

St. Louis Black Metal Duo STORMRULER wird am 28. Mai ihr Debütalbum bei Napalm Records neu veröffentlichen (Original erschienen 2020). Vorab gibt es mit “Of Hollowed Souls & Distant Flame”einen weiteren Song zu hören. https://www.facebook.com/StormrulerOFFICIAL

STORMRULER offers about the new single:

“‘Of Hollowed Souls & Distant Flame’ is the final song we composed for the record, and we felt it was a good second single to represent the band’s direction. Lyrically, it invokes a feeling of being liberated, from both physical and mental shackles.”