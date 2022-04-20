STIRIAH :: Black Metaller mit neuem Video

Nach ihrem letzten Album “Into The Depths” erscheint am 27. Mai “…Of Light”, das dritte Full-Length-Album der Berliner Black Metal Band STIRIAH. Zur Unterstützung des neuen Albums hat die Band ein brandneues Musikvideo für den Track “Companion Of Light” veröffentlicht. https://stiriah666.bandcamp.com

STIRIAH comments:

“With the release of the video for ‘Companion Of Light’, there’s something to warm you up right away before the album release on May 27. Faster, more precise and more powerful than the previous albums, ‘…Of Light’ is our improved recipe of black metal and technic. We hope you enjoy it!”

Info: Mit sechs brandneuen Tracks, die sich über 45 Minuten erstrecken, liefert die Band mit “…Of Light” eine furiose und wilde, aber auch emotionale Reise durch die Sphären des Black Metal. Musikalisch zwischen den legendären Sounds der 90er Jahre und hypnotischen Klanglandschaften angesiedelt, ist STIRIAHs brandneues Album von Anfang bis Ende ein düsterer und schwermütiger, rauer und trostloser Ritt, der thematisch die Gratwanderung zwischen Ursprung und Auslöschung der Existenz erzählt.