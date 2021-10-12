STELLAR VOID :: 1. Single der Extrem Symphonic Metaller

STELLAR VOID ist eine neue Extrem Symphonic Metal Band, die Anfang 2021 von Mitgliedern der russischen Gothic Metal Bands Inner Missing, Melaer und Sigmund gegründet wurde. Die Debüt-EP “Chrysalis” (erscheint am 26. November 2021) erforscht die Möglichkeiten, die sich ergeben, wenn eine weibliche Opernstimme in den Songs mit reichlich Black-Metal-Blastbeats und pompösen symphonischen Arrangements eingesetzt wird. Die erste Single Shifting Sands wurde nun von Inverse Records veröffentlicht. https://www.facebook.com/stellarvoidofficial / https://stellarvoidmetal.bandcamp.com

Vocalist/guitarist Sigmund comments:

“One of the things that I find truly amazing about music is that music always defies time. Shifting Sands is actually not a new song – it was written more than ten years ago, and it seems that it was waiting for the right time to emerge, and now this time, the time of total disillusionment and despondency, has come.”