SOMBRIA :: 2. Single der neuen Melancholic Dark Metal Band

SOMBRIA ist ein Melancholic Dark Metal-Projekt, das von dem Sänger/Songwriter “Valentina Devin” und dem Gitarristen/Komponisten “Raven Seven” gegründet wurde. Die Band hat ein internationales Line-Up mit Mitgliedern aus Norwegen, Griechenland und Mexiko. SOMBRIA wird ihr Debütalbum “Chirographon Dei” am 27. November 2020 bei Inverse Records veröffentlichen. Die zweite Single “Voyage Into Lethe” ist nun online. facebook.com/sombriaofficial

Valentina Devin (Dimi De San) and Raven Seven:

“Voyage Into Lethe is a piece that regards to a very desperate and suffocating struggle to release one’s self and emerge into oblivion and freedom after a terrible experience. This is the first song we wrote as Sombria which signifies our entrance into a whole different era as musicians and as individuals. A new blood -stained beginning that a soul can make, leading to a road of infinite possibilities and even uncanny secrets.”