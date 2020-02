Die Melancholic Melodic Death Metal-Band SLOW FALL aus der finnischen Stadt Oulu hat die neue Single “Exile The Day” veröffentlicht. https://www.facebook.com/slowfallofficial

“Exile the Day is one of those easier to approach songs on the album. The song itself is a nice mix of heavy riffs, melancholic spirit and it has maybe the most versatile vocal performance on the whole album. Exile the Day is the third single from the upcoming debut album “Beneath the Endless Rains”, out in spring 2020.”