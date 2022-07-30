SLAUGHTER THE GIANT :: 1. Single der Belgischen Melodeather

“Depravity” ist das Debüt der Belgischen Melodeath Metaller SLAUGHTER THE GIANT. welches am 28. Oktober auf CD/LP/Digital bei Hammerheart Records erscheinen wird. Die erste Single “Co-ed Butcher” wurde nun online gestellt.

Pre-order: https://lnk.to/slaughterthegiant

Info:

Slaughter The Giant was formed in 2018 and released their 5-track debut EP “Asylum of the Damned” in 2019 and it received good reviews worldwide. The year 2022 marks a new post-Covid start with the release of their first full-length album entitled “Depravity”, on Hammerheart Records. Slaughter the Giant performs intense melodic Death Metal that will appeal to fans of The Black Dahlia Murder and At The Gates. Hammerheart Records heard the album and was convinced of its quality and a deal was made.