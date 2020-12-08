SIRENIA :: Vorbote des zehnten Albums

“Addiction No. 1” heißt der neue Vorbote aus dem 10. Album der norwegischen Symphonic Gothic Metaller SIRENIA. Das neue Album “Riddles, Ruins & Revelations” wird am 12. Februar bei Napalm Records erscheinen. facebook.com/sirenia

Morten Veland on the album:

“Riddles, Ruins & Revelations is SIRENIA’s tenth studio album. The album is very diverse, as a SIRENIA album should be. There’s a lot of material that shows the band from a new side, and there is lots of material that is to be expected from the band musically. All in all the album will take the listeners through a journey that will cover both familiar and unexplored musical landscapes. We hope that you will enjoy the journey.”