SIRENIA :: Neues Video For “Love Like Cyanide”

Ein neuer Song zum kommenden Album der Gothic Metal Band SIRENIA ist nun als Video zu sehen und zu hören. “Arcane Astral Aeons” erscheint am 26.10. bei Napalm Records.

“We are very excited to present the first song from our upcoming album ‘Arcane Astral Aeons’.’Love like Cyanide’ is a song that represents both the future and the past of SIRENIA musically speaking.It features Yannis Papadopoulos (Beast in Black) on guest vocals, which brought something new to our sound. We hope you’ll enjoy the song while you wait for the full album to be released on the 26th of October”. – Morten / SIRENIA