SILENT SKIES :: Neue Single vom kommenden Album

SILENT SKIES, das cineastische Ambient-Projekt von Tom S. Englund (Evergrey) und dem klassisch ausgebildeten Pianisten und Komponisten Vikram Shankar (Redemption), haben eine weitere neue Single, “Leaving”, aus ihrem zweiten Studioalbum und Label-Debüt “Nectar” veröffentlicht, das am 4. Februar 2022 über Napalm Records erscheint.

SILENT SKIES on “Leaving”:

“And now for something rather different: we present our second single from Nectar, the dark and brooding ‘Leaving’. Our most intense and powerful song to date is paired with a stunning video by the ever-talented Patric Ullaeus, who helped set our most fiery track yet to an appropriate visual. ‘Leaving’ is a song about closure, moving on and finding a new peace – we hope that you find this song as satisfying to listen to as we felt making it.”