SHORES OF NULL :: Neues Album mit Gästen u.a. von SWALLOW THE SUN

Die italienischen Blackened Gothic Doom Metaller SHORES OF NULL werden am 27. November ihr Album “Beyond The Shores (On Death And Dying)” via Spikerot Records veröffentlichen. Es besteht aus einem 38-minütigen Track und Unterstützung bekommt die Band von Mikko Kotamäki (Swallow The Sun), Thomas A.G. Jensen (Saturnus) und Elisabetta Marchetti (Inno). https://www.facebook.com/shoresofnull / https://www.facebook.com/spikerotrecors

The band explains:

“If the shore is the limit, going beyond the shores means tearing down the limits. Musically speaking we tried to leave our comfort zone and experiment with just one long song, something that is not new to many Doom Metal bands but surely new to us. From a lyrical point of view the album deals with the different stages of grief and how the terminally ill deal with their own death. Going beyond the shores is finding peace in death.”