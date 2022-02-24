SHAPE OF DESPAIR :: Neues Album im Fullstream

Die finnischen Funeral-Doom-Ikonen SHAPE OF DESPAIR stellen haben ihr komplettes neues Album “Return to the Void” online gestellt. Das Album wird morgen, am 25. Februar, über Season of Mist veröffentlicht.

https://shop.season-of-mist.com/list/shape-of-despair-return-to-the-void

“Return to the Void isn’t the follow-up to Monotony Fields in the traditional sense,” Salomaa says. “As stated, the songwriting goes way back to the first music we put together for RAVEN. I will say my approach has changed after all these years of making music. I found new and different ways to shape the arrangements and my compositions. What matters most, I think, is that it still has the SHAPE OF DESPAIR atmosphere.”