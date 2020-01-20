SHADOWTHRONE :: EMPEROR Cover “Ancient Queen”

Die italienischen Symphonic Black Metaller SHADOWTHRONE huldigen EMPEROR mit dem Cover von “Ancient Queen”, einer Hymne aus dem Kult-Demo “Wrath Of The Tyrant”. Der Song ist auf der digitalen Version ihres neuen Albums “Elements’ Blackest Legacy” zu hören, das am 27. September 2019 über Non Serviam Records veröffentlicht wurde. https://non-serviam-records.bandcamp.com/album/elements-blackest-legacy / www.facebook.com/shadowthrone

“We wanted to cover a song of the band Emperor, and we have chosen ‘Ancient Queen’, because it’s a great track taken from their demo ‘Wrath of the Tyrant’. The band never re-released it on the following records. The riff and the style of this song are really atmospheric and far away from the sun. So we wanted to record a ShadowThrone version of it”, explains the band.