SHADECROWN :: Neues Video zum Releasestart des 2. Albums

Die finnische Melodic Death/Doom-Band SHADECROWN hat ihr zweites Album “Riven” bei Inverse Records herausgebracht. Zum Releasestart haben sie zudem ein brandneues Musikvideo für den Track “Lifelong Dying” veröffentlicht,

Keyboarder und Songwriter Saku Tammelin:

“The long wait is finally over! Our new album “Riven” has just been released. I think this new album is much more mature and stronger than our debut album “Agonia”. And because it’s time to celebrate we have released a new music video for “Lifelong Dying”, taken from the new album. ”